



The upcoming SpaDeX mission, scheduled for launch on December 30, 2024, represents a significant milestone in India's space exploration efforts. According to Union Minister Jitendra Singh, this mission will showcase India's growing expertise in spacecraft docking technology, a capability currently mastered by only a few nations, including the US, Russia, and China.





The mission will be conducted using the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C60), launching from Sriharikota at 21:58 IST.





Two identical satellites, designated SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), each weighing approximately 220 kg, will be deployed into a circular orbit at an altitude of 470 kilometers above Earth.





The objectives of the mission include: Demonstrate precision rendezvous and docking manoeuvres. Validate the transfer of electric power between the docked satellites. Operate payloads after undocking.





The SpaDeX mission is not merely a technical challenge; it is pivotal for India's future space ambitions. Successful execution will enable India to:





Join the elite group of nations capable of in-space docking technology.





Support future missions such as Chandrayaan-4 and the establishment of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS).





Enhance capabilities for satellite servicing, including repair and refueling operations.





Jitendra Singh emphasized that mastering docking technology is essential for advancing India's space program and achieving long-term goals in lunar and interplanetary exploration. The indigenous technology employed in this mission, known as the Bhartiya Docking System, has been developed to meet international standards while being cost-effective and innovative.





As India prepares for this historic launch, the implications for its space program are profound, marking a leap towards becoming a major player in global space exploration efforts.





