



INS Tushil, the latest multi-role stealth guided missile frigate of the Indian Navy, has made its first port call to London as part of its maiden operational deployment. This significant event was announced by the Indian High Commission in the UK, highlighting the ship's arrival as a milestone in strengthening India-UK maritime relations.





INS Tushil was commissioned on December 9, 2024, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh present at the ceremony.





INS Tushil is an upgraded Krivak-III class frigate, part of Project 1135.6. This project includes six ships already in service, with INS Tushil being the seventh and the first of two additional follow-on ships from a contract signed in October 2016.





Deployment Journey: The frigate set sail from Kaliningrad, Russia, on December 17, 2024. During its journey to India, it is expected to conduct joint patrolling and maritime exercises with allied navies, particularly in regions prone to piracy.





The port call in London follows the recent India-UK 2+2 Foreign and Defence Dialogue held on December 3, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to enhance bilateral defence ties and cooperation in maritime security.





This visit marks a historic moment for the Indian Navy but also reinforces India's commitment to maintaining strong defence partnerships with key allies like the United Kingdom.





ANI







