



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently emphasized the significance of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck's hospitality in reinforcing the special bond between Bhutan and India. During his visit to Bhutan, Sarma highlighted how the warm reception from the Bhutanese monarch strengthens the already close ties between the two nations, which are characterized by mutual respect and cooperation.





Sarma's remarks come in the context of ongoing diplomatic efforts to enhance bilateral relations. The Assam CM's visit aims to boost ties with Bhutan, reflecting India's commitment to fostering strong partnerships in the region. He noted that such hospitality not only represents Bhutan's cultural richness but also underscores the enduring friendship shared by both countries.





This sentiment aligns with recent high-level exchanges, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhutan in March 2024, where he was honoured with Bhutan's prestigious Order of the Druk Gyalpo. Such gestures and interactions highlight the depth of diplomatic and personal relationships that exist between India and Bhutan, further solidifying their collaboration across various sectors.







