



Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently visited Bastar, Chhattisgarh, where he made significant statements regarding the government's commitment to eradicating Maoism by March 2026. During his visit, he emphasized a multi-faceted approach to combatting Maoist violence, which includes encouraging surrender, arresting those involved in violence, and providing rehabilitation for former Maoists.





Shah assured that Naxalism would be completely eradicated from Chhattisgarh by March 31, 2026. He noted that the government has already made substantial progress in reducing Maoist influence and violence in the region.





In his address to surrendered Maoists, Shah stated that killing is not a viable solution and promised rehabilitation assistance. This includes housing schemes and livestock support to help integrate them back into society.





Shah paid homage to soldiers who lost their lives in the fight against Maoism at Amar Vatika. He acknowledged their sacrifices as pivotal in making Bastar increasingly free from Naxal influence.





The Union Minister highlighted the importance of development alongside security measures. He mentioned initiatives like the Bastar Olympics aimed at promoting sports among local youth, which he believes can help transform the region into a peaceful and prosperous area.





The government's strategy focuses on three fronts: encouraging surrender among Maoists, arresting those involved in violent acts, and firmly dealing with ongoing threats. Shah praised the local government’s efforts in implementing these strategies effectively over the past year.





Shah's visit underscores a commitment not only to security but also to social rehabilitation and development as part of a comprehensive strategy to address the long-standing issue of Maoism in India.







