



Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister, Kulubaev Zheenbek Moldokanovich, is set to visit India from December 13 to 15, 2024. During this three-day trip, he will engage in discussions with India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar. This visit underscores the ongoing diplomatic relations and cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and India, which have been developing since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1992.





The primary agenda will focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including trade, investment, and cultural exchanges.





The relationship between the two nations is characterized as a strategic partnership, with significant potential for further collaboration in areas such as military cooperation and economic ties.





This visit follows a series of high-level meetings between the two countries, including discussions held during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meetings earlier this year.





This meeting is anticipated to pave the way for strengthened ties and mutual interests in various domains.







