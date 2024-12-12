



On December 11, 2024, the Indian government successfully evacuated 75 nationals from Syria, including 44 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir, following the recent takeover of Damascus by rebel forces. The evacuation was coordinated by Indian embassies in Damascus and Beirut, ensuring that all evacuees safely crossed into Lebanon and are set to return to India via commercial flights.





Ravi Bhushan, one of the evacuees and a resident of Ghaziabad, expressed his gratitude towards the Indian government and its embassies.





He stated, "We are very much thankful to the Indian government and Indian embassy at Lebanon and Syria both places," highlighting the effective response and support provided during this crisis. The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized its commitment to the safety of Indian nationals abroad and continues to monitor the security situation in Syria closely.







