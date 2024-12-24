



The United Kingdom, alongside the United States and the European Union, has expressed significant concern regarding the recent sentencing of 25 civilians by military courts in Pakistan. These individuals were convicted for their involvement in protests that followed the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in May 2023. The sentences, which range from two to ten years, were handed down by a military tribunal amid allegations that these courts lack transparency and independent scrutiny, undermining the right to a fair trial.





The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office emphasized that while it respects Pakistan's sovereignty over its legal processes, trying civilians in military courts raises serious issues regarding judicial independence and due process. They called on the Pakistani government to adhere to its commitments under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.





In a statement, the U.S. State Department echoed these sentiments, highlighting that such military tribunals do not provide adequate guarantees of judicial independence or transparency. Both the U.S. and UK officials have urged Pakistan to ensure fair trials for all civilians, particularly those involved in political protests.





These developments come against a backdrop of heightened political tension in Pakistan, where Imran Khan's supporters have been increasingly vocal against what they perceive as politically motivated prosecutions following his ousting from power in 2022. The military's role in these legal proceedings has raised alarms among human rights advocates and international observers who fear that such actions could further erode civil liberties in Pakistan.





ANI







