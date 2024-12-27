



Terrorist Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki, a prominent figure in the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist organization and involved in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, passed away on December 27, 2024, due to a heart attack in Lahore, Pakistan. He was receiving treatment at a private hospital for complications related to diabetes prior to his death.





Makki was born on December 10, 1954, and was the brother-in-law of Hafiz Saeed, the founder of LeT. He held significant leadership roles within the organization, including serving as the head of its foreign relations department and being a member of its governing body, the Shura.





His involvement in terrorism included orchestrating major attacks such as the 2000 Red Fort assault and the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which resulted in the deaths of 166 people and injuries to over 300 others.





In 2023, he was designated a global terrorist by the United Nations, which led to an assets freeze, travel ban, and arms embargo against him. His activities included fundraising for LeT operations and recruiting individuals for violent acts against India. Despite being convicted of terrorism financing in Pakistan in 2020, he remained influential within the organization until his death.





Makki's passing is seen as a considerable loss for LeT and its operations. His role as a key ideologue and fundraiser had been pivotal in sustaining the group's activities over the years. The implications of his death may affect LeT's organizational structure and operational capabilities moving forward.





