



A delegation from Bangladesh, including Mukti Joddhas and officers from the Bangladesh Army, is set to participate in the Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata on December 16, 2024. This event commemorates the Indian Armed Forces' victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, which led to the liberation of Bangladesh.





The delegation will consist of nine members, including Mukti Joddhas, who were part of the guerrilla resistance against Pakistani rule during the war, and serving officers from the Bangladesh Armed Forces.





Celebrated annually on December 16, Vijay Diwas marks the surrender of approximately 93,000 Pakistani soldiers and the establishment of Bangladesh as an independent nation. The day honours the sacrifices and valour of the Indian military forces during this conflict.





The celebrations will include a series of programs organized by the Indian Army's Eastern Command, such as wreath-laying ceremonies at Vijay Smarak and a military tattoo at the Military Training Centre in Kolkata.





The Mukti Joddhas played a crucial role during the 1971 war, collaborating with Indian forces to secure significant victories against Pakistan. Their participation in Vijay Diwas underscores the enduring bond between India and Bangladesh rooted in shared history and struggle for independence.





This year's event comes amid political turmoil in Bangladesh, highlighting both historical ties and current challenges faced by its citizens.







