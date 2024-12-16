



On December 16, 2024, India commemorated Vijay Diwas, marking the anniversary of its decisive victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Indo-Pak War. This day not only celebrates India's military triumph but also acknowledges the sacrifices of the soldiers who fought valiantly during the conflict, which ultimately led to the creation of Bangladesh.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu led the nation in paying homage to the martyrs of the war. In his tribute, PM Modi emphasized the "selfless dedication" and "unwavering resolve" of the soldiers, stating that their sacrifices are a source of inspiration for future generations. President Murmu expressed gratitude for the "indomitable courage" displayed by the soldiers, highlighting their role in securing victory for India and inspiring national pride.





Significance of Vijay Diwas





Vijay Diwas serves as a reminder of the bravery and strategic excellence of the Indian Armed Forces. The war began on December 3, 1971, primarily due to a humanitarian crisis in East Pakistan, where widespread atrocities were committed against civilians. India's intervention supported the liberation movement, culminating in a swift military campaign that lasted just 13 days and ended with the surrender of approximately 93,000 Pakistani soldiers on December 16.





The day is observed with various commemorative activities across India, including wreath-laying ceremonies at memorials and military parades. This year, special events were organized by the Indian Army's Eastern Command in Kolkata, where a small delegation from Bangladesh was also expected to attend.





Vijay Diwas not only honours those who sacrificed their lives for India's sovereignty but also reinforces the importance of national unity and remembrance of shared history between India and Bangladesh.







