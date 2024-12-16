The Indian Navy is set to enhance its maritime surveillance capabilities by acquiring 10 TAPAS-BH drones, an advanced unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) developed by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). This decision underscores the Navy's commitment to utilizing indigenous technology for critical operations, particularly in the strategically significant Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which play a vital role in safeguarding major shipping routes in the Indian Ocean.





Overview of TAPAS-BH Drones





Type: Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) UAV Purpose: Designed for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. Operational Altitude: Up to 30,000 feet Endurance: Over 18 hours Payload Capacity: Up to 350 kg





Communication Systems: Advanced systems using both Line of Sight (LOS) and Satellite Communication (SATCOM) bands, enabling operations over distances greater than 1,000 kilometers.





The deployment of these drones at the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is crucial for monitoring maritime activities and ensuring the security of vital trade routes. The Indian Navy's decision reflects a broader strategy to bolster national defense capabilities through self-reliance in military technology, aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





A senior naval officer confirmed this procurement plan, emphasizing the Navy's focus on integrating homegrown technology into its operations. The TAPAS drones are expected to undergo rigorous testing and evaluation before full operational deployment. Previous trials have demonstrated their potential, including successful flight tests over the Arabian Sea from various bases.





Despite initial challenges regarding performance metrics—such as altitude and endurance—the armed forces have expressed confidence in the continuous improvements being made by DRDO. The drones are anticipated to significantly enhance India's surveillance capabilities across its maritime borders, particularly amidst increasing regional tensions.





The addition of TAPAS-BH drones to the Indian Navy's fleet represents a significant advancement in India's defence technology landscape, reinforcing its commitment to indigenous development and strategic maritime security.







