



Vijay Diwas, celebrated annually on December 16, marks India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Indo-Pak War, which led to the creation of Bangladesh. Despite recent unrest in Bangladesh, Mukti Jodha (freedom fighters) have confirmed that there will be no changes to the celebrations in Kolkata this year. A small delegation from Bangladesh, including war veterans and serving officers, is expected to participate in the events, reflecting a more subdued scale of participation compared to previous years due to strained diplomatic relations between the two countries.





Vijay Diwas is observed on December 16 to honour the sacrifices made by the Indian Armed Forces and to celebrate their strategic success in the 1971 war, which resulted in the surrender of approximately 93,000 Pakistani soldiers.





This year, a delegation of about 10 individuals from Bangladesh's armed forces is attending the celebrations in Kolkata. This contrasts with previous years when delegations were significantly larger.





The Indian Army's Eastern Command has organised various commemorative events, including wreath-laying ceremonies and a military tattoo featuring various displays of military prowess.





Diplomatic Context: The participation of Muktijoddhas follows recent diplomatic engagements between India and Bangladesh, although the overall scale of celebrations has been affected by political changes in Bangladesh.





Despite these challenges, both nations continue to commemorate their shared history and the significance of Vijay Diwas as a symbol of national pride and unity.







