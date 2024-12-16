



The 53rd Vijay Diwas was commemorated on December 16, 2024, with significant events taking place in both Kolkata and Dhaka, honouring the historic victory of Indian and Bangladeshi forces in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.





The joint commemorations featured the participation of delegations from both India and Bangladesh. In Kolkata, a delegation of eight Bangladeshi Muktijoddhas (freedom fighters) and two serving officers joined Indian officials to pay tribute to the soldiers who fought in the war. Concurrently, eight Indian war veterans and two serving officers were present in Dhaka for Bangladesh's Victory Day celebrations.





In Kolkata, the day began with performances by Indian Army bands playing patriotic songs. A helicopter showered flowers over the Vijay Smarak at Fort William, where military officials, including Lieutenant General Ram Chander Tiwari and West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, laid wreaths to honor the fallen soldiers.





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the sacrifices made by soldiers during the war, emphasizing their dedication and courage in safeguarding the nation. His tribute highlighted the enduring spirit of valor that inspires future generations.





Vijay Diwas marks India's decisive military victory over Pakistan, leading to the liberation of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). The conflict lasted just 13 days, concluding with the surrender of approximately 93,000 Pakistani soldiers on December 16, 1971. This day not only symbolizes military triumph but also reflects a commitment to justice and humanitarian values shared between India and Bangladesh.





Vijay Diwas serves as a reminder of the bravery and strategic excellence displayed by the armed forces during one of modern history's shortest wars. The observance promotes national unity and celebrates the sacrifices made for independence and freedom. It is marked by various ceremonies across India, including military parades and cultural events.





This year's celebrations were particularly poignant given recent tensions between India and Bangladesh; however, the joint participation of military veterans underscored a mutual respect for their shared history.







