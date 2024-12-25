



On December 24, 2024, Pakistan conducted a series of airstrikes in the Barmal district of Paktika province, Afghanistan, resulting in the deaths of at least 15 individuals, including women and children. The strikes targeted multiple villages, with significant destruction reported in Laman and Murg Bazaar, where entire families were affected.





The Pakistani military is believed to have aimed these airstrikes at suspected hideouts of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a militant group that has increasingly threatened Pakistani security from its bases in Afghanistan. The Taliban's Ministry of Defence condemned the attacks, labeling them as a violation of international principles and asserting their right to retaliate. They claimed that many victims were Waziristani refugees displaced by previous military operations in Pakistan.





As rescue operations continue, local sources indicate that the death toll may rise further due to ongoing recovery efforts in the affected areas. The airstrikes have exacerbated an already dire humanitarian situation in the region, with widespread destruction reported and civilians fearing further violence.





This incident marks a significant escalation in tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, particularly as both nations accuse each other of harbouring militants that threaten their respective national security.





