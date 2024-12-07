



Recent reports indicate a troubling escalation of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, Pakistan, where security forces have abducted multiple individuals, including oil traders.





Four oil traders were reportedly abducted by Pakistani security forces in Dera Bugti. This incident is part of a broader crackdown that has seen over 50 individuals forcibly disappeared across various regions in Balochistan, including Turbat and Sui.





Among those taken were Dangla, son of Haji Moj Bugti, and Pir Mohammad, son of Pano Bugti. This marks the third time Pir Mohammad has been abducted, with previous incidents involving severe torture before his release.





The recent operations have sparked outrage among human rights activists and organizations, who are alarmed by the increasing frequency of such abductions. Reports indicate that at least 10 Baloch men were also forcibly disappeared in separate incidents across areas like Jiwani and Uthal.





The Baloch Yakjehti Committee has condemned these actions, describing them as part of a systemic effort to suppress dissent and maintain control over the region. Activists argue that these enforced disappearances reflect a larger campaign against the Baloch population, which has faced ongoing oppression and violence from state forces.





The situation in Balochistan remains tense, with families of the disappeared expressing fear for their loved ones. Local advocacy groups continue to call for international attention to address these human rights violations and demand justice for the victims.







