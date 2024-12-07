



India has recently extended a $200 million Line of Credit (LOC) to Nigeria, aimed at facilitating the procurement of the TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets. This offer was made during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Nigeria on November 12, 2024, which marked a significant step in strengthening the defence ties between the two nations.





The LOC is specifically designed to assist Nigeria in acquiring the TEJAS MK-1A from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). This initiative is part of Nigeria's broader efforts to modernize its air combat capabilities by replacing its aging fleet of Chengdu F-7NI (Soviet/Russian MiG-21) fighter jets, which are increasingly deemed obsolete in modern aerial warfare contexts.





With the financial backing from India, Nigeria is expected to initially procure 4 to 5 TEJAS MK-1A jets, with potential plans to increase this number to 15 jets over time as part of a long-term procurement strategy. This phased approach allows Nigeria to enhance its air power while managing its defence budget effectively.





The TEJAS MK-1A is positioned as a more advanced and cost-effective alternative compared to other fighters like the Chinese JF-17 Thunder. It boasts superior operational experience from India, advanced avionics, and a lightweight design, making it a competitive choice for nations looking to upgrade their air defence systems.





This development aligns with India's strategic objective to expand its influence in Africa's defence sector, particularly against established players like Russia and China. The agreements signed during Modi's visit also encompass various sectors beyond defence, including economic development and food security, highlighting a comprehensive approach to enhancing bilateral relations between India and Nigeria.





India's offer of a $200 million LOC for the procurement of TEJAS jets represents a significant advancement in defence cooperation between India and Nigeria, reflecting both nations' commitment to strengthening their strategic partnership.







