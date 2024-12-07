



US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has recently expressed serious concerns regarding the escalating violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. In light of the unrest following the arrest of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, he has called on the Bangladeshi government to uphold human rights and ensure legal protections for all citizens, particularly for minority groups such as Hindus.





In his statement, Krishnamoorthi emphasised that the ongoing violence is unacceptable and must be addressed immediately. He urged the interim government of Bangladesh to take decisive action to protect its Hindu minority and to guarantee their fundamental rights amidst rising tensions. The unrest has been marked by numerous incidents targeting Hindu homes, businesses, and places of worship, a situation exacerbated by political instability following the resignation of Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.





The Congressman’s remarks come amid broader international calls for action against these attacks, which have raised alarms among various human rights organizations and community leaders. Protests are being organized by Indian-Americans in the United States to draw attention to these issues, highlighting what they describe as a humanitarian catastrophe requiring global intervention.







