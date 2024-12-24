



The Philippines has announced plans to acquire the U.S. Typhon missile system, a move aimed at enhancing its maritime defence capabilities amid rising tensions with China over territorial disputes in the South China Sea. Philippine Army Chief Lieutenant-General Roy Galido confirmed the acquisition during a news conference, emphasizing its importance for protecting the country's sovereignty and maritime interests, which overlap with those claimed by China.





The Typhon missile system, developed by Lockheed Martin, is a land-based mid-range missile launcher with a range of approximately 300 miles (480 kilometers). A longer-range version is currently under development.





The system will enable the Philippine military to project force outward up to 200 nautical miles (370 kilometers), aligning with the nation's maritime entitlements under international law.





The acquisition process is expected to take at least two years from planning to procurement, and funding for this initiative has not yet been allocated in the military budget for 2025.





China has reacted strongly to the Philippines' decision, warning that it could trigger an arms race in the region. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning described the move as "provocative and dangerous," urging the Philippines to reconsider its decision and prioritize peace over military expansion. This warning comes as tensions have escalated due to China's increasing assertiveness in the South China Sea, where it claims almost all territorial waters despite international rulings against such claims.





The deployment of the Typhon missile system is part of a broader strategy by the Philippines to bolster its defence capabilities in response to perceived threats from China. The U.S. Army had previously deployed this missile system in northern Luzon for joint exercises, which has now become a focal point for Philippine military training and operational readiness.





