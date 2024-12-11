



Paulo Rangel, the Minister of State and Foreign Affairs of Portugal, is scheduled to visit India from December 12 to 15, 2024. This four-day official visit will commence in New Delhi, where Rangel is expected to engage in discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between Portugal and India.





During his stay, Rangel will participate in various diplomatic activities and meetings with Indian officials, focusing on enhancing cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, and cultural exchange. This visit underscores the commitment of both nations to deepen their strategic partnership and explore new avenues for collaboration.





India and Portugal share a complex history that has evolved significantly since India's independence in 1947. The relationship began positively, with diplomatic ties established in 1949. However, tensions quickly escalated due to Portugal's refusal to relinquish its territories in India, particularly Goa, Daman, and Diu.





Early Relations And Decline





After India gained independence, relations were initially cordial. Diplomatic missions were exchanged in 1948, reflecting a willingness to cooperate.





Relations soured in 1950 when Portuguese dictator Antonio Salazar rejected Indian requests to negotiate the future of the enclaves. This refusal led to a breakdown in diplomatic relations by 1955 after violent incidents involving Indian satyagrahis attempting to enter Goa.





Liberation of Goa





On December 19, 1961, India launched Operation Vijay, leading to the liberation of Goa from over 450 years of Portuguese colonial rule. This military action marked a significant turning point in Indo-Portuguese relations.





Post-Liberation Tensions: Following the annexation, Portugal did not recognize Indian sovereignty over Goa until the Carnation Revolution in April 1974, which resulted in a democratic government in Portugal.





Restoration of Diplomatic Relations





Treaty of 1974: Diplomatic relations were formally restored after the Carnation Revolution, culminating in a treaty signed on December 31, 1974. This treaty recognized India's sovereignty over Goa and related territories and came into effect on June 3, 1975.





The relationship has strengthened through various high-level visits and summits. Notable exchanges include visits by Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to Lisbon for the first India-EU Summit in 2000 and Portuguese Prime Minister José Sócrates' visit to India during the EU Presidency in 2007.





Today, India and Portugal enjoy a robust partnership characterized by cooperation in trade, technology, renewable energy, and defence. Portugal has also supported India's bid for permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council.





While the historical relationship between India and Portugal faced significant challenges during the mid-20th century due to colonial issues, it has evolved into a strong partnership marked by mutual respect and cooperation across various sectors.







