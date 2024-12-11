



Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has publicly accused the United States and Israel of orchestrating the recent crisis in Syria, which culminated in the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad.





During a speech on December 11, 2024, Khamenei stated, "There should be no doubt that what has happened in Syria is the result of a joint American and Zionist plan," asserting that Iran possesses evidence of this alleged conspiracy. He also implied that a neighbouring country played a significant role in these developments, although he did not specify which country he was referring to.





The context of Khamenei's remarks comes after a rapid offensive by Syrian opposition forces that led to the fall of Assad's regime, which had been propped up by Iranian and Russian support since the onset of the Syrian civil war in 2011.





This offensive began in late November and saw opposition groups capturing major cities with little resistance from the Syrian army. Khamenei criticized the Syrian military for its perceived weakness and lack of resilience, suggesting that these shortcomings contributed to the regime's downfall.





Khamenei's statements reflect Iran's broader strategic interests in maintaining influence in Syria despite the regime change. He emphasized that Iran intends to continue its relations with Syria and called for an inclusive government representing all segments of Syrian society following Assad's exit.







