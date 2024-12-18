



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is currently facing a significant shortage of fighter squadrons, primarily due to the retirement of older aircraft models like the MiG-21, MiG-23, and MiG-27. A recent report from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence has outlined the challenges and proposed solutions to address this issue.





Key Findings From The Parliamentary Report





Current Squadron Status: The IAF is sanctioned to operate 42 squadrons but is currently functioning with only 31 active squadrons, which translates to an effective strength of about 29 squadrons due to pending retirements of aging aircraft. The depletion in numbers has raised concerns regarding the IAF's operational readiness, especially in light of potential conflicts with neighbouring countries like Pakistan and China.





Production Delays: The report emphasized delays in the delivery of 83 TEJAS Mark-1A jets from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which has compounded the squadron shortfall. Although these jets were expected to start delivery in March 2024, none have been delivered yet, prompting calls for HAL to expedite production.





Multi-Pronged Approach: The committee highlighted a "multi-pronged approach" being adopted to mitigate the impact of the squadron shortage. This includes enhancing production capabilities for the TEJAS aircraft and potentially acquiring additional fighter jets. The IAF has also initiated plans to procure 97 more TEJAS MK-1A jets following preliminary approvals from the Defence Acquisition Council.





Combat Readiness Concerns: The reduction in squadron strength poses serious implications for national security and combat readiness. The IAF's ability to conduct operations and maintain air superiority could be severely compromised if these issues are not addressed promptly.





Conclusion





The Parliamentary panel's report underscores the urgent need for action to resolve the IAF's squadron shortage through improved production timelines and strategic acquisitions. As India seeks to bolster its defence capabilities, ensuring a robust air force remains critical for national security.







