



US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Sriram Krishnan, a Chennai-born entrepreneur and venture capitalist, as the Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence (AI). This announcement was made on December 22, 2024, as part of a broader initiative to enhance the United States' leadership in AI technology and policy.





Krishnan has an extensive background in the tech industry, having held significant roles at major companies such as Microsoft, Twitter, Facebook, Yahoo!, and Snap. He was notably a founding member of Microsoft's Windows Azure team and later served as a general partner at the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) before leaving in late 2023.





His new role will involve collaborating closely with David O. Sacks, who has been designated as the White House AI & Crypto Czar. Together, they will work on shaping and coordinating AI policy across the federal government, including engaging with the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.





Expressing his enthusiasm for the appointment, Krishnan stated, "I'm honoured to be able to serve our country and ensure continued American leadership in AI". His appointment has been positively received within the Indian American community, highlighting his achievements and expertise in technology.





ANI







