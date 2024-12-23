



Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Kuwait marked a significant advancement in bilateral relations, with both nations agreeing to elevate their ties to a Strategic Partnership. This decision was formalized during discussions with Kuwaiti leaders, including Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, and Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.





Key Outcomes of the Visit





Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Defence: A pivotal agreement was signed to enhance cooperation in defence, which includes joint training exercises, supply of defence equipment, and collaboration in the defence industry. This MoU is expected to bolster military ties significantly.





Expanded Cooperation Areas: The strategic partnership aims to deepen collaboration across various sectors such as:





Defence and Security

Trade and Investment

Energy

Health and Education

Technology and Infrastructure

Cultural Exchanges





Economic Ties: India is a major trading partner for Kuwait, with bilateral trade reaching approximately $10.47 billion in the fiscal year 2023-24. Kuwait is also a crucial supplier of crude oil and LPG to India.





During the meetings, PM Modi expressed gratitude for Kuwait's support of the Indian expatriate community, which numbers over one million. The Amir of Kuwait acknowledged the contributions of Indian nationals to Kuwait's development, reinforcing the mutual respect and cooperation between the two nations. Modi also highlighted India's commitment to supporting Kuwait's "Vision 2035," aiming for economic diversification and development.





Both leaders emphasized the importance of ongoing dialogue and cooperation in international forums like the United Nations. Modi invited Kuwaiti leaders to visit India, indicating a desire for continued engagement and collaboration moving forward[2][4]. The strategic partnership is seen as a pathway to not only strengthen bilateral ties but also enhance India's role in regional stability and development within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) framework.





ANI







