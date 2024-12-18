



The protests in Gwadar, Pakistan, have intensified as the All-Parties Alliance demands unrestricted border trade and basic rights for the local population. The demonstrations are part of a broader movement against perceived governmental neglect and restrictions that impact the socio-economic conditions in the region.





The All-Parties Alliance has been protesting for several days along Marine Drive in Gwadar, emphasizing their demands for unrestricted border trade and access to basic amenities. These protests are reportedly gaining momentum, with participants from various political and social backgrounds joining the cause.





The protesters are voicing concerns over longstanding issues such as economic marginalization, lack of basic services like healthcare and education, and restrictions on local fishing rights due to illegal trawling activities. They argue that government policies have failed to address these critical needs since the inception of Pakistan.





The protests reflect a broader discontent among the Baloch people regarding their treatment by the central government. The Gwadar Ko Haq Do (Give Gwadar its Rights) movement has been a significant catalyst for these demonstrations, highlighting demands for local governance and resource management that benefits the indigenous population.





Authorities have been criticized for their heavy-handed approach to managing the protests, including roadblocks and detentions of protest leaders. This has led to clashes between protesters and security forces, exacerbating tensions in the area.





The situation in Gwadar is emblematic of wider issues facing Balochistan, where local communities feel increasingly alienated from development projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Despite promises of economic growth, many locals believe they are not reaping the benefits, leading to a rise in activism and calls for greater autonomy and rights.







