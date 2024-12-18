



The United States has expressed its desire to see the rule of law respected in Pakistan amid reports of violence against workers of Imran Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). This statement comes in light of ongoing political turmoil and unrest following Khan's arrest earlier this year.





US Position on Rule of Law: The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, emphasized the importance of ensuring that actions within Pakistan align with the constitution and the rule of law. He reiterated that the US does not endorse any specific political candidate or party but advocates for democratic principles and human rights globally.





Concerns Over Violence: Reports indicate that numerous PTI workers have faced arrests and violence, particularly as tensions escalated around the recent elections. The US Congress has shown bipartisan support for democracy in Pakistan, condemning any attempts to suppress participation in the democratic process through intimidation or violence.





International Reactions: Alongside US officials, UK diplomats have also called for adherence to democratic norms in Pakistan. They highlighted the need for peaceful assembly and respect for human rights, reflecting a broader international concern regarding the political climate in Pakistan.





The situation remains fluid as both domestic and international stakeholders continue to monitor developments related to Khan's party and the broader implications for democracy in Pakistan.







