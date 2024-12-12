



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has recently conducted extensive searches across four states in India as part of an investigation into a radicalisation conspiracy linked to the Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). This operation, which took place on December 12, 2024, is part of ongoing efforts to dismantle networks that facilitate terrorism and radicalisation within India.





The NIA teams executed searches in multiple locations across four states, focusing on areas known for their connections to terrorist activities and over ground workers supporting these outfits.





The primary aim of these raids was to uncover and disrupt the operational capabilities of JeM and its affiliates, which are believed to be involved in radicalising individuals and facilitating terrorist activities in India.





This investigation is rooted in information regarding the infiltration of terrorists into Indian territories, facilitated by local operatives providing logistical support. The NIA had previously registered cases based on intelligence about these activities, emphasizing the need to combat the influence of such groups in Jammu & Kashmir and beyond.





The NIA's actions underscore a significant effort to counteract the influence of radical groups operating from Pakistan and highlight ongoing concerns about terrorism in the region. The agency's proactive measures aim to prevent further radicalisation and potential terrorist acts linked to these organisations.





This operation reflects a broader strategy by Indian authorities to address not only immediate threats but also the underlying networks that support terrorism through radicalisation efforts.







