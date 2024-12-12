



A 28-year-old man from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was arrested after illegally crossing the Line of Control (LoC) into Indian territory in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir.





The individual, identified as Saliiq, son of Khalid from Bandi Abbaspur, was apprehended by alert Indian Army troops while attempting to cross over in the Gulpur sector.





Following his arrest, interrogation is currently underway to gather more information regarding his motives and any potential connections to broader security concerns in the region.





This incident highlights ongoing tensions along the LoC, where security forces remain vigilant against unauthorized crossings and potential infiltration attempts.







