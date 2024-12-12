INS Nirdeshak To Be Commissioned On December 18
It is the second ship of the Survey Vessel (Large) Project of the Indian Navy built by the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers
The INS Nirdeshak, a Sandhayak-class survey vessel, is set to be commissioned on December 18, 2024, in Visakhapatnam. This vessel is the second in a series of four survey vessels being constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) for the Indian Navy, following the commissioning of its predecessor, INS Sandhayak, earlier this year on February 3, 2024.
Key Features of INS Nirdeshak
Length: 110 metersDisplacement: Approximately 3,400 tonsSpeed: Maximum speed of 18 knotsRange: Capable of operating up to 6,500 nautical miles at cruising speeds.Complement: Designed to accommodate a crew of 231 personnel.Armament: Equipped with a CRN 91 naval gun and can carry one HAL Dhruv MK-3 Navy helicopter.
INS Nirdeshak, built at GRSE Kolkata, boasts over 80% indigenous content, reaffirming India’s expertise in ship design and construction and Indian Navy’s trust in Atmanirbharta. The 110-meter-long vessel, with a displacement of approximately 3800 tons, is powered by two diesel engines and is equipped with state-of-the-art Hydrographic and Oceanographic Survey Equipment, according to a release issued on Tuesday.
INS Nirdeshak will primarily conduct hydrographic surveys of coastal and deep-water areas, including ports and navigational channels. Its secondary roles include search and rescue operations, oceanographic research, and functioning as a hospital ship. The commissioning of this vessel enhances India's maritime capabilities and supports the government's policy of self-reliance in defence manufacturing.
