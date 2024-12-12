



It is the second ship of the Survey Vessel (Large) Project of the Indian Navy built by the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers





The INS Nirdeshak, a Sandhayak-class survey vessel, is set to be commissioned on December 18, 2024, in Visakhapatnam. This vessel is the second in a series of four survey vessels being constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) for the Indian Navy, following the commissioning of its predecessor, INS Sandhayak, earlier this year on February 3, 2024.





Key Features of INS Nirdeshak





Length: 110 meters Displacement: Approximately 3,400 tons Speed: Maximum speed of 18 knots Range: Capable of operating up to 6,500 nautical miles at cruising speeds. Complement: Designed to accommodate a crew of 231 personnel. Armament: Equipped with a CRN 91 naval gun and can carry one HAL Dhruv MK-3 Navy helicopter.





INS Nirdeshak, built at GRSE Kolkata, boasts over 80% indigenous content, reaffirming India’s expertise in ship design and construction and Indian Navy’s trust in Atmanirbharta. The 110-meter-long vessel, with a displacement of approximately 3800 tons, is powered by two diesel engines and is equipped with state-of-the-art Hydrographic and Oceanographic Survey Equipment, according to a release issued on Tuesday.





INS Nirdeshak will primarily conduct hydrographic surveys of coastal and deep-water areas, including ports and navigational channels. Its secondary roles include search and rescue operations, oceanographic research, and functioning as a hospital ship. The commissioning of this vessel enhances India's maritime capabilities and supports the government's policy of self-reliance in defence manufacturing.







