



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh of India is set to visit Russia from December 8 to 10, 2024, where he will meet his Russian counterpart, Andrey Belousov. This meeting will mark the 21st session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) on December 10 in Moscow.





During this visit, Singh and Belousov will evaluate the comprehensive defence relations between India and Russia, focusing on military-to-military cooperation and industrial collaboration. They are also expected to discuss contemporary regional and global issues that are of mutual interest.





A significant agenda item will be the delivery timelines for the S-400 air defence systems, with India urging Russia to expedite the remaining units of this advanced system, which was part of a $5.4 billion deal signed in 2018.





On December 9, Singh will commission the Indian Navy's latest multi-role stealth guided missile frigate, INS Tushil, at Yantra Shipyard in Kaliningrad, accompanied by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff. Additionally, Singh plans to pay tribute at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, honoring Soviet soldiers from World War II.





This visit comes shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to Russia in October, where discussions were held to strengthen bilateral defence ties further.







