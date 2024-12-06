INS Tabar a Talwar-Class multi-role stealth guided missile frigate





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to attend the commissioning ceremony of INS Tushil, a multi-role stealth guided missile frigate, on December 9, 2024, in Kaliningrad, Russia. This event marks a significant milestone in the ongoing defence collaboration between India and Russia, as it represents the first induction of a warship built in Russia by India in over a decade.





The commissioning of INS Tushil will enhance India's naval capabilities and is part of a broader defence agreement between India and Russia for the construction of four Grigorovich-class frigates.





Participants: Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest at the ceremony, accompanied by senior officials from both Indian and Russian defence sectors, including Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi.





Key Features of INS Tushil





Class and Design: INS Tushil is part of the Project 11356M, also known as the Talwar-class frigates, which are modified Krivak III-class ships designed for multi-role naval warfare. It incorporates both Indian and Russian technologies, enhancing its operational versatility.





Stealth Technology: The frigate is equipped with advanced stealth features that minimize radar and sonar signatures, making it difficult for adversaries to detect. This includes low observable technology that reduces visibility to various detection systems.





Dimensions And Displacement: INS Tushil has a displacement of approximately 3,620 tons and measures 124.8 meters in length. It can reach speeds of up to 30 knots and has a cruising range of about 4,850 miles.





Armament: The ship is armed with a sophisticated array of weaponry, including:





BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles for surface-to-surface engagements. Surface-to-air missiles for air defence. Anti-submarine warfare (ASW) systems, sonar, and radar capabilities. Other weapon systems that combine both Indian and Russian technologies.





Operational Capabilities: INS Tushil is designed to operate effectively in both littoral and blue waters, capable of engaging in air defence, anti-submarine warfare, and surface combat operations. It can function independently or as part of a naval task force.





The frigate was built at Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad as part of an intergovernmental agreement signed in 2016.





This commissioning ceremony not only symbolizes India's growing naval strength but also underscores the strategic partnership between India and Russia amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.







