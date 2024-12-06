



The commissioning of the INS Tushil, an advanced stealth frigate, marks a significant enhancement of the Indian Navy's capabilities. Scheduled for induction on December 9, 2024, at Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad, Russia, this vessel represents a pivotal moment in India's naval modernization efforts and its longstanding defence partnership with Russia.





INS Tushil is an advanced stealth frigate that represents a significant addition to the Indian Navy's capabilities. INS Tushil is part of the Talwar-class frigates and is classified under Project 1135.6. It is designed to perform multiple roles, including air defence, anti-submarine warfare, and surface combat. The ship measures 125 meters in length and displaces approximately 3,900 tons. It features advanced stealth technologies that significantly reduce its radar and sonar signatures, making it challenging for adversaries to detect.





The frigate employs cutting-edge technologies to minimize its visibility to enemy radar systems. INS Tushil is equipped with a sophisticated arsenal that includes surface-to-air missiles and surface-to-surface missiles, integrating both Russian and Indian technologies.





Indigenous content is approximately 26% of the ship's systems are indigenously developed, showcasing India's growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing. Notable contributions come from Indian companies like BrahMos Aerospace and Bharat Electronics Limited.





The ship has undergone extensive testing, including factory sea trials and weapon firings, ensuring it is near combat-ready upon delivery to India.





The induction of INS Tushil enhances India's naval power amid increasing geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific region. It is positioned to strengthen India's maritime presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), which is crucial for securing vital sea lanes and responding to emerging threats.





Moreover, this commissioning underscores the deepening defence ties between India and Russia. The successful collaboration on INS Tushil reflects a robust partnership in defence technology and maritime security initiatives. The ship will join the Western Fleet of the Indian Navy, contributing to its role as a critical asset in safeguarding India's maritime interests.





INS Tushil is the first of two upgraded frigates under a contract signed in 2016; the second frigate, INS Tamal, is expected to be delivered in 2025. This ongoing project not only enhances the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy but also signifies a commitment to expanding indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities.





The commissioning of INS Tushil represents a major upgrade in India's naval stealth capabilities and reinforces its strategic posture in a region characterized by complex security dynamics.







