



Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Adviser, Mohammed Touhid Hossain, stated that the country's relationship with India has significantly changed since August 5, 2024, when former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted from power. Hossain described this shift as an "undeniable reality" that necessitates a re-evaluation of how Bangladesh engages with India moving forward.





Hossain emphasised that the dynamics of Bangladesh-India relations have altered post-August 5, and it is crucial to build future relations based on this new reality.





He urged India to address longstanding concerns of Bangladesh to improve bilateral ties, noting that while the previous government made efforts to alleviate India's concerns, similar responsiveness from India has been lacking.





The diplomatic tensions escalated following the arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh, which sparked violent protests and raised concerns about the treatment of minorities in the country. This incident has drawn attention from both Indian and Bangladeshi officials regarding the safety of minority communities.





Despite the current tensions, Hossain expressed optimism about establishing a good relationship with India, emphasizing the importance of mutual interests and cooperation. He also highlighted the need for national consensus on foreign policy within Bangladesh to effectively navigate its international relations.





The situation remains delicate as both nations work through these challenges while aiming to protect their respective interests.







