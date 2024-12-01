



ISKCON Kolkata on Saturday alleged that Bangladesh authorities have arrested two monks, Adipurush Shyam Das and Ranganath Das Brahmachari, and the secretary of Chinmoy Krishna Das.





Recent developments in Bangladesh have raised significant concerns regarding the safety of the Hindu community, particularly members of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). Following the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a prominent Hindu monk, two more ISKCON monks were detained on November 30, 2024.





The monks, identified as Adi Purush Shyam Das and Ranganath Das Brahmachari, were arrested by police while returning from a visit to Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is currently imprisoned on sedition charges. They were reportedly carrying medicines for him when they were taken into custody without an official warrant.





Alongside the monks, it has been reported that the secretary of Chinmoy Krishna Das is also missing and believed to have been arrested. This escalation follows earlier reports of violence against ISKCON facilities in Bangladesh, including vandalism at an ISKCON center in Bhairav.





Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested earlier in the week at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport while attempting to attend a rally. His detention has sparked protests among Hindus in Bangladesh, who fear increasing persecution and violence against their community.





ISKCON officials have expressed deep concern over these arrests, describing them as shocking and indicative of a broader trend of targeting minorities in Bangladesh. Radharamn Das, vice president of ISKCON Kolkata, has called for solidarity among followers worldwide and urged prayers for the detained monks and the safety of all minorities in Bangladesh.





The situation reflects ongoing tensions within Bangladesh regarding minority rights. Historically, the Hindu population has significantly declined due to various socio-political factors, now comprising about 8% of the total population. The recent arrests have intensified fears among the Hindu community about their safety and rights under the current political climate.







