



India and Malaysia are set to conduct the Harimau Shakti 2024 joint military exercise from December 2 to December 15, 2024, in Kuala Lumpur. This exercise aims to enhance interoperability and strengthen defence cooperation between the two nations.





The exercise will take place in Bentong, Kuala Lumpur.





It is designed to improve joint operational capabilities and foster closer military ties, focusing on multi-domain operations in various environments such as jungle and urban settings.





Participants: Troops from both the Indian Army and the Malaysian Army will engage in various drills, including intelligence collection, casualty management, and evacuation procedures. The exercise will also utilize drones and helicopters for enhanced operational effectiveness.





This initiative follows previous iterations of Harimau Shakti, with the last exercise conducted in India in November 2023. The ongoing collaboration reflects a commitment to regional stability and security, further solidifying the strategic partnership between India and Malaysia in defence matters.







