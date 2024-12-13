



The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) has successfully concluded its 12th Joint Military Training (JMT) exercise with the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Kalaikunda Air Force Station in West Bengal. This significant event, which began on October 22, 2024, and lasted for seven weeks, focused on enhancing interoperability and operational readiness between the two air forces through advanced aerial combat simulations and joint ground training.





Duration and Location: The JMT was conducted over seven weeks at the Kalaikunda Air Force Base, marking a continuation of a bilateral military collaboration that has been ongoing since 2008.





Participating Aircraft: The exercise featured a range of advanced aircraft from both air forces:





RSAF: F-16C/D, F-15, G-550 Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C), and C-130 aircraft.





IAF: Rafale, Mirage 2000, Su-30MKI, TEJAS, MiG-29, and Jaguar aircraft.





Objectives





The primary objectives of the JMT included:





Enhancing Interoperability: Ensuring that both air forces can operate seamlessly together in various combat scenarios.





Knowledge Sharing: Facilitating the exchange of best practices and expertise to improve tactical proficiency.





Cultural Exchange: Promoting camaraderie through sports and cultural activities alongside technical training.





The conclusion of this exercise underscores the deepening defence ties between India and Singapore. It reflects a mutual commitment to regional stability and security, particularly in light of evolving geopolitical challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. The collaboration not only strengthens military capabilities but also reinforces the longstanding friendship between the two nations.







