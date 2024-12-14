



Representatives from 35 nations, including India, participated in the IX International Kremlin Charity Cadet Ball held on December 11, 2024. This prestigious event took place in Moscow and attracted over 2,500 guests, including diplomats and military cadets from various countries.





The ball featured representatives from countries such as Belarus, China, Guinea, Nigeria, Panama, Sri Lanka, Sudan, and Turkmenistan, among others.





The event aims to foster international friendship and cooperation through cultural exchange and charity efforts.





India's participation underscores its ongoing diplomatic engagement with Russia, reflecting the strong ties between the two nations.





The International Kremlin Charity Cadet Ball has been organised since 2016. The project has established itself as a unique international platform for maintaining the continuity of generations, and supporting and promoting cultural and historical heritage, as reported by TV BRICS.







