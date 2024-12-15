



Launch ceremony of seventh MCA Barge, LSAM 14 (Yard 82) was held on 12 Dec 24 at Mira Bhayandar, Maharashtra, west coast launch site of SECON Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd Visakhapatnam. The launch ceremony was presided over by Commander AKK Reddy, AGM (PR).





The contract for construction of eight Missile Cum Ammunition Barges was concluded with M/s SECON Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd, Visakhapatnam on 19 Feb 21, a MSME Shipyard.





The Shipyard has indigenously designed these Barges in collaboration with an Indian Ship Design firm and subsequently successfully model tested at Naval Science and Technological Laboratory, Visakhapatnam to ensure seaworthiness.





These barges have been built in accordance with relevant Naval Rules and Regulation of Indian Register of Shipping (IRS). The Shipyard has successfully delivered six of these Barges till date and are being utilized by IN for its operational evolutions by facilitating Transportation, Embarkation and Disembarkation of articles/ ammunition to IN platforms both alongside jetties and at outer harbours.





These Barges are proud flag bearers of “Make in India” and “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives of Government of India.













