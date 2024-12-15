



Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi recently emphasized India's commitment to a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific during a summit that gathered military leaders from various nations, including the United States, Japan, and Australia. His remarks highlighted India's strategic perspective on regional stability, particularly in light of increasing military assertiveness from China in the South China Sea and beyond.





In his address, Gen Dwivedi underscored the importance of enhancing multinational defense cooperation to address shared security challenges. He articulated that India's approach is rooted in fostering partnerships that prioritize regional stability and respect for international law, aiming to ensure that no single nation dominates others in the Indo-Pacific region.





This commitment aligns with India's broader strategic initiatives in the Indo-Pacific, which include active participation in multilateral forums and collaborations aimed at safeguarding freedom of navigation and promoting economic growth through sustainable development. The Indian Army's stance reflects a growing recognition of the Indo-Pacific's significance as a vital area for global trade and security.







