



India faces a significant challenge in developing its fifth-generation fighter capabilities in the context of China's rapid advancements towards sixth-generation aircraft. This situation necessitates a reassessment of India's defence strategy to maintain air superiority amid evolving regional threats.





India's primary initiative for a fifth-generation fighter is the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), which has recently received approval with a budget of ₹15,000 crores. The AMCA aims to introduce advanced features such as stealth, supercruise capability, and enhanced avionics, with a prototype expected by 2026 and operational induction planned for the 2030s. However, the program faces critical challenges, particularly in propulsion systems and stealth technology, which could delay its completion further.





In the interim, India is considering acquiring Russia's Sukhoi Su-57 as a stopgap solution. The Su-57 has undergone significant improvements and is now operational, providing India with a fifth-generation platform that could help bridge the gap until the AMCA is ready. However, India's air force currently lacks an operational fifth-generation fighter, relying instead on older aircraft like the Dassault Rafale, categorized as 4.5 generation.





China's Advancements In Sixth-Generation Fighters





China's military aviation developments are advancing rapidly, particularly with its new sixth-generation fighter jets, such as the Chengdu J-20 and the recently unveiled J-36. These aircraft incorporate cutting-edge technologies including advanced stealth features, artificial intelligence for autonomous operations, hypersonic capabilities, and potential integration with directed energy weapons. The recent successful flights of these jets underscore China's commitment to achieving technological superiority over its rivals, including India and the United States.





The J-36 is designed for long-range missions and battlefield survivability, posing a direct challenge to India's air defence strategy. Furthermore, China’s focus on integrating these aircraft into a broader network-centric warfare strategy complicates India's position even more.





The dual-front challenge posed by both China’s advancements and Pakistan’s interest in acquiring stealth fighters (like the J-35) necessitates urgent action from India. The Indian Air Force (IAF) currently operates only 31 squadrons—significantly below its sanctioned strength of 42—while facing an ageing fleet and delays in indigenous projects like the AMCA and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk-2.





To address these challenges effectively, India must:





Accelerate Development: Expedite the AMCA project while ensuring that propulsion issues are resolved through international collaborations.

Consider Immediate Acquisitions: Evaluate the feasibility of procuring additional Sukhoi Su-57s or other advanced fighters to enhance immediate capabilities.





Enhance Strategic Partnerships: Strengthen ties with countries like France and the UK for technology transfer and joint development programs.





Reassess Defence Strategy: Develop a comprehensive approach that includes not only air power but also integrated defence systems capable of countering aerial threats from both China and Pakistan.





The period from 2025 to 2035 will be critical for India's air defence strategy as it navigates these complex challenges while striving to maintain a credible deterrent against its adversaries.







