



Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in New Delhi on December 16, 2024. During his visit, he laid a wreath at Gandhi's memorial, honouring the legacy of the Father of the Nation of India.





This event was part of Dissanayake's state visit to India, which is significant as it marks his first bilateral visit since taking office.





In addition to laying the wreath, President Dissanayake was presented with a miniature bust of Mahatma Gandhi and a book detailing Gandhi's life, further symbolizing the respect and admiration between the two nations.





This gesture underscores the enduring relationship between Sri Lanka and India, rooted in shared historical and cultural ties.







