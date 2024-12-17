



Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake recently engaged in a significant diplomatic visit to India, marking his first overseas trip since taking office. This visit included a "meaningful meeting" with Indian President Droupadi Murmu, during which both leaders discussed the long-standing ties between their countries and explored avenues for strengthening cooperation.





President Dissanayake emphasized the importance of enhancing the relationship between Sri Lanka and India, recognizing the historical ties that bind the two nations. He expressed a commitment to ensuring that Sri Lankan territory will not be used for activities detrimental to India, reinforcing a pledge made during his discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.





The leaders discussed various initiatives aimed at promoting economic collaboration, including agreements on avoiding double taxation and enhancing capacity building and training. They also addressed investment opportunities in sectors such as renewable energy, infrastructure, and digital connectivity.





Discussions extended to cultural exchanges, including the promotion of tourism through initiatives like the Ramayana Circuit and the Buddhist Circuit. Security cooperation was also a focal point, with both leaders agreeing to work together on issues such as counter-terrorism and maritime security.





The meeting underscored a shared vision for future collaborations that include developing digital identity projects and improving railway connectivity within Sri Lanka. Both leaders expressed optimism about fostering a "futuristic vision" for bilateral ties that would benefit both nations economically and socially.





This visit signifies a renewed commitment to deepening the multifaceted relationship between Sri Lanka and India, particularly under Dissanayake's new administration.







