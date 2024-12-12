



Taiwan has intensified its calls for China to cease what it describes as "provocative behaviour" amid a significant rise in Chinese military activity near the island. This situation has escalated following Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te's diplomatic visits to Pacific allies, which have drawn sharp reactions from Beijing.





Taiwan's military raised its alert level to "high" due to the deployment of nearly 90 Chinese naval and coastguard vessels in surrounding waters. This includes a notable presence of warships and high-altitude surveillance balloons, which Taiwan perceives as a direct threat and potential preparation for military exercises by China.





Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned China's military manoeuvres, asserting that these actions undermine regional peace and disrupt international shipping and trade. The Taiwanese government has characterized China as a provocateur, emphasizing that its military activities introduce uncertainty into the region.





In response to the heightened tensions, Taiwan has initiated combat readiness drills and established an emergency operations centre. The Taiwanese Defence Ministry highlighted that any unilateral actions by China could significantly destabilize the Indo-Pacific region.





President Lai has publicly urged China to avoid threats, stating that aggressive military displays will not earn respect from other nations. He emphasized that dialogue is preferable to intimidation.





The current military escalation is part of a broader pattern of increased Chinese assertiveness towards Taiwan, particularly since President Xi Jinping's announcement of intentions to unify Taiwan with mainland China by 2027. The situation has been exacerbated by Taiwan's recent diplomatic engagements, which Beijing views as provocations.





This ongoing military activity and the accompanying rhetoric highlights the fragile state of cross-strait relations and the potential for further escalation if diplomatic channels remain strained.







