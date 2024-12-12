



Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Hindu priest in Bangladesh, is set to have his bail plea moved again today, December 12, 2024. This follows a previous rejection of his bail application by a Chattogram court on December 11, where the judge cited the absence of a power of attorney from his lawyer, Rabindra Ghosh.





Chinmoy Krishna Das has been in custody since November 25, facing sedition charges related to allegations of disrespecting the national flag. His arrest has sparked significant protests and unrest among his followers, particularly in Chattogram, where tensions have escalated following violent incidents linked to his case.





Rabindra Ghosh, who is a senior lawyer and human rights activist, will be representing Das again today. He aims to secure bail for the monk, who is reportedly suffering from various health issues including diabetes and respiratory problems. The court had previously deferred the hearing to January 2, 2025, but Ghosh is now seeking an expedited review of the bail application.





The situation surrounding Chinmoy Krishna Das has drawn attention not only within Bangladesh but also from international observers, including the Indian government, which has expressed concern over the treatment of minorities in Bangladesh amidst rising extremism.







