



The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has reported that its centre in Dhaka, Bangladesh, was set ablaze early on December 7, 2024. This incident occurred between 2 and 3 AM, with ISKCON officials alleging that miscreants initiated the fire by removing the tin roof and using petrol or octane to fuel the flames. The attack resulted in the complete destruction of deities, including those of Sri Sri Laxmi Narayan, and all items within the temple.





ISKCON's Kolkata vice president, Radharamn Das, expressed deep concern over the ongoing violence against the Hindu community in Bangladesh, stating that such targeted attacks have been increasing since the establishment of the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus following the collapse of Sheikh Hasina's regime in August 2024. He emphasized that despite repeated appeals to authorities, there has been little action taken to protect minorities or address their grievances.





In light of these events, ISKCON has urged its members in Bangladesh to practice their faith discreetly and avoid public displays of religious symbols. The situation has sparked protests in India, particularly in West Bengal, where political leaders have condemned the violence and called for immediate action to ensure the safety of religious minorities in Bangladesh.







