



Devyani Khobragade has been appointed as the Indian Envoy to Tunisia. This appointment reflects India's ongoing commitment to strengthening diplomatic relations with Tunisia, a country with which India has maintained cordial ties since establishing diplomatic relations in 1958.





The Indian mission in Tunisia was elevated to ambassadorial status in 1976, indicating the importance of this bilateral relationship.





Khobragade's role will involve enhancing cooperation between India and Tunisia across various sectors, including trade, investment, and cultural exchange.





Historically, India and Tunisia have collaborated on issues such as combating terrorism and promoting economic partnerships, with significant Indian investments in sectors like pharmaceuticals and automotive manufacturing in Tunisia.







