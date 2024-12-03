



A terrorist who was involved in the killing of six workers and a doctor at a housing camp of a private company in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal was shot dead by the security forces in an encounter.





The terrorist, Junaid Ahmed Bhat, was from the Pakistan-origin Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist group, sources said.





A significant development has occurred in the aftermath of the tragic terrorist attack in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of six construction workers and a doctor. The terrorist responsible for this attack, identified as Junaid Ahmad Bhat, was killed by security forces during an encounter in the Dachigam area on December 3, 2024. This operation was a joint effort between the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the army.





The attack on October 21, 2024, was one of the deadliest incidents targeting civilians in the region in recent years. It involved gunmen opening fire on a camp housing workers involved in constructing a tunnel for the Srinagar-Leh national highway. The incident drew widespread condemnation from political leaders across the spectrum, highlighting concerns over security and the safety of non-local workers in Jammu and Kashmir.





In response to the attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized that those responsible would face severe consequences, reflecting the government's commitment to addressing terrorism in the region. The police confirmed that they were actively pursuing leads to apprehend those involved in this heinous act.





The elimination of Junaid Ahmad Bhat is viewed as a critical step towards restoring security and deterring further attacks against civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.







