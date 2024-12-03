



The Indian Navy has outlined its commissioning timelines for new warships and submarines as part of its ongoing expansion efforts. Here are the key expected timelines:





Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi stated that the Indian Navy aims to commission at least one ship each month over the next year, which will include various types of vessels currently under construction.





Specific Deliveries: Among the 12 ships expected to be delivered within the next 12 months, this includes:





- 1 Destroyer - 5 Frigates - 1 Submarine (specifically, the INS Vagsheer, which is a Kalvari-class submarine) - 2 Corvettes - 3 Survey Vessels





Immediate Inductions: Within the next few months, the Navy is set to induct four new platforms, which include:



INS Tushil (a stealth frigate built in Russia) - expected by September 2024. INS Surat (an indigenous guided missile destroyer) - expected by December 2024. INS Vagsheer (the last of the Kalvari-class submarines) - also expected by December 2024. Additional corvettes and survey vessels are scheduled for commissioning throughout 2025.





Project 75 India Submarines





The six submarines under Project 75 India are still in the planning and contracting phases, with deliveries expected to take place several years after contracts are finalized. The first submarine from this project is anticipated to be delivered around 2031, following a seven-year production timeline after contract signing.





Nuclear Attack Submarines (SSNs)





The Indian Navy is set to enhance its underwater capabilities significantly with the planned commissioning of its first indigenously designed nuclear attack submarine (SSN) by 2036-37. This announcement was made by Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi during a recent press briefing ahead of Navy Day. He indicated that the second SSN is expected to follow within two years after the first, marking a pivotal development in India's naval strategy and self-reliance in defence technology.

Key Details of the SSN Program

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has approved the construction of two SSNs, which emphasizes the government's commitment to bolster India's naval capabilities through indigenous design and production.

This initiative marks a significant shift from previous submarine programs, as it aims to create a fully indigenous design for nuclear attack submarines, which has not been publicly discussed by officials until now.

Admiral Tripathi highlighted that these submarines will enhance the Navy's ability to project power and safeguard national interests, particularly in light of increasing maritime activities from regional adversaries like China and Pakistan in the Indian Ocean Region.



