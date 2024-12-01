



A senior Border Security Force (BSF) official has highlighted that terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir have significantly reduced their internal communication, creating substantial challenges for security forces in tracking their activities.





Inspector General (IG) Ashok Yadav stated that this minimization of communication is part of the terrorists' efforts to enhance their security protocols, which ultimately leads to gaps in intelligence gathering for the authorities.





Yadav emphasised that the reduction in communication among terrorists complicates the task of monitoring and apprehending them, as it limits the ability of security agencies to gather timely and accurate intelligence. This situation poses a "huge challenge" for security forces operating in the region, as they strive to counteract these tactics employed by terrorist groups.







