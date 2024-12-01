India's ORV Sagar Nidhi ice-strengthened multidisciplinary vessel





Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) has officially commenced the construction of a new Ocean Research Vessel (ORV) for the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR). The steel-cutting ceremony took place on November 29, 2024, marking a significant milestone in the project aimed at enhancing India's capabilities in deep ocean exploration.





Project Overview





Contract Value: Approximately ₹840 crores.





Timeline: The vessel is scheduled to be completed within 36 months from the start of construction.





Dimensions: The ORV will measure 89.5 meters in length, 18.8 meters in width, and will have a gross tonnage of 5,900 tons. It is designed to operate at depths of up to 6,000 meters.





Features And Capabilities





The ORV will be equipped with advanced technology and facilities, including:





Dynamic Positioning System: A DP2 system for precise manoeuvring during scientific operations.





Scientific Equipment: State-of-the-art laboratories, multibeam bathymetry systems, ocean profilers, seabed samplers, and onboard analytical systems.





Operational Capacity: It will accommodate up to 34 scientists and is designed for all-weather operations.





The ORV, once delivered, will be capable of Underway Swath Multibeam as well as Geophysical Seismic surveys in coastal seas and deep waters. She will also be able to carry out Conductivity, Temperature and Depth (CTD) profiling and water sampling operations such as biological sampling using vertical and horizontal methods through various nets.

It will also effectively carry out surface and deep-sea mooring and data buoy operations, seabed sampling using corers and grabs as well as rock dredging with chain bag dredges. She will also undertake underway atmospheric observations, surface meteorological and current measurements and collect upper air data.

She will also be able to deploy and retrieve heavy test/protocol-type equipment and submersibles such as AUVs and ROVs. Scientists will be able to carry out analytical work and data processing on board. The ship will also provide training and education to scientists and technicians.



This initiative aligns with India's "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) initiative and represents a substantial investment in domestic shipbuilding capabilities. GRSE's experience in constructing survey vessels for the Indian Navy will be instrumental in delivering this advanced research vessel.





The ORV is expected to play a crucial role in India's Deep Ocean Mission, focusing on the exploration of rare minerals and metals from the deep Indian Ocean.







