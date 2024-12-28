



India's journey into space has been marked by several significant milestones that have not only showcased its technological prowess but also instilled a sense of national pride. Here are the top five milestones that made India proud:





ISRO has marked 2024 as a remarkable year in space exploration with several significant milestones.





1. Launch of The European Satellite Proba-3





On December 5, 2024, ISRO successfully launched the PSLV-C59 vehicle carrying the European Space Agency's Proba-3 mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. This mission aims to study the Sun's outer corona and demonstrates ISRO's capability in executing complex international collaborations, further enhancing its reputation in global space initiatives.





2. Advancements In Reusable Launch Vehicle Technology





In March 2024, ISRO made significant progress with its Pushpak Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) during the RLV LEX-02 experiment, achieving autonomous landing at the Aeronautical Test Range in Chitradurga, Karnataka. This was followed by another successful test in June 2024 (RLV LEX-03), showcasing advancements in navigation and control systems. These developments are crucial for reducing costs in future space missions through spacecraft reusability.





3. Chandrayaan-3 Wins World Space Award





Dr. S. Somanath, the Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), received the 2024 IAF World Space Award for the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission during a ceremony held on October 14, 2024, in Milan, Italy. This award recognizes significant contributions to space science and technology, and in this instance, it celebrates India's achievement of being the first country to land near the lunar South Pole on August 23, 2023.

The International Astronautical Federation (IAF) praised Chandrayaan-3 as a "global testament to innovation," highlighting its demonstration of effective engineering and scientific curiosity. The mission not only marked a historic milestone in lunar exploration but also showcased India's growing capabilities in space technology. ISRO's successful landing has opened new avenues for scientific research, particularly in understanding the Moon's geology and potential resources like water ice.





4. India’s First Analog Space Mission





In November 2024, ISRO launched its first Analog Space Mission in Leh, designed to simulate space conditions on Earth. This mission aims to prepare astronauts for the psychological and physical challenges of long-duration space travel, emphasizing ISRO's commitment to human spaceflight preparation as it gears up for future interplanetary missions.





5. Successful Launch of Aditya-L1





Although launched earlier on September 2, 2023, Aditya-L1 continues to be a highlight for ISRO into 2024. It is India's first solar observatory mission aimed at studying solar phenomena and their impact on space weather. Positioned at the Lagrange point L1, it maintains a continuous view of the Sun, contributing significantly to solar science.





